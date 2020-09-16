Panel to study prosecution of former KPSC members

Bengaluru

The State Cabinet on Tuesday decided to constitute a sub-committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C, Madhuswamy to seek President Ram Nath Kovind’s permission to prosecute former chairman and former nine members of the Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC) for their alleged role in the recruitment scam.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar are members of the panel.

The CID conducted an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the selection of candidates for Gazetted Probationary Group A and B for the year 2011. Several candidates complained of corruption in the selection process.

“There are some legal hurdles. We will study all reports of inquiries, High Court orders and the previous Cabinet decisions and submit a report to the State Cabinet,” the Minister said.