Panel to monitor water management in Almatti reservoir

Bengaluru

15 September 2021 02:35 IST

In the light of frequent flooding, the State government will soon set up a committee to monitor water management in Almatti reservoir and study flooding in the surrounding areas, said Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Tuesday.

The announcement in the Legislative Council came after members from Bagalkot district said that due to mismanagement in releasing of water from Almatti reservoir, several villages in Mudhol taluk were being flooded.

In response, the Minister said he would discuss the issue with the Water Resources Minister to arrive at a permanent solution, and a committee would be set up to look into the issue. Earlier, Congress member R.B. Thimmapur said villagers in Mudhol taluk live in constant fear of flooding during the rainy season, and that such flooding was happening due to the mismanagement of water in the Almatti reservoir.

Advertising

Advertising