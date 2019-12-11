Panel to look into seat blocking in medical colleges

The State government has constituted a committee to deliberate upon the issue of seat blocking in medical colleges.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the committee will be headed by S. Sacchidanand, Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS. The government’s move comes in the wake of the medical seat-blocking scam which came to light during the I-T raid on two prominent deemed-to-be medical universities.

The Minister said the committee would submit a report in a week and it was scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Mr. Narayan also said the Department of Medical Education plans to introduce virtual clinic at five select primary health centres on pilot basis to tackle the shortage of specialists. Under this facility, doctors will address the concerns of patients by sitting in another location. “The department will set up infrastructure and technology to ensure that doctors can speak to patients in five locations,” he said. The clinics would be functional in the next six months at Raichur, Yadgiri, Molakalmuru, Shikaripura, and Magadi. It will be undertaken by RGUHS.

Dr Ashwathnarayan also mentioned that the hospitals run by medical education department must to get accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) and National Accreditation Board for Laboratories (NABL).

100 days

The State Higher Education and Medical Education Department organised an event to celebrate 100 days achievement of the government. However, some students and faculty members were upset that it was mandatory for principals of all government degree colleges. Each of the government-run universities were also directed to ensure that four students from the university are present at the event. “We spent an entire day at the event and could not attend college,” rued a principal of a city-based government college.