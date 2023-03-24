Panel to look into food quality as UoM spends ₹8 cr. on hostels

March 24, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Lokanath N.K. on Friday told the Academic Council meeting here that a committee would be constituted to oversee the quality of food served to 5,500-plus students in 21 hostels of University of Mysore (UoM).

A sum of ₹8 crore is set aside for the maintenance of hostels. With complaints from students on the “poor quality of food” served in hostels, the issue came up for discussion at the AC meeting with C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC, asking the VC on the steps taken to address the issue when so much money was spent on hostels every year.

At the meeting, an UoM official in-charge of hostels claimed that quality food was served with two non-veg meals twice a month and eggs and banana twice a week. The respective hostel wardens look after the management of hostels, including kitchen and food, he said.

Intervening, Registrar V.R. Shailaja admitted that there could be some cases of inconsistencies since the hostels are occupied beyond their carrying capacities. “In such a situation some variations occur but they can be addressed. A new committee represented by the deans, professors, and students can be constituted to oversee and look into the issues,” she said.

In response to a question from the MLC, the VC said he has taken charge on Thursday and will discuss with the UoM Building Committee the reasons for delay in handing over new buildings to the respective departments.

Medals for highest marks

The AC also resolved that the University will continue giving gold medals and cash prizes on the basis on highest marks scored by students and not on CGPA

New convocation costume

The committee constituted to recommend costumes to be worn on the convocation day has given its report. Costumes made of Khadi and handloom have to be worn by the students and officials henceforth at the convocations. “The costumes will go with the State’s culture. The dress has been recommended for the Chancellor, the VC, Registrars and also the finance officer besides the students and AC and Syndicate members. It may not be possible to go with the new costumes for the ensuing convocation but the recommendation can be implemented from the next convocation,” said Registrar (Evaluation) A.P. Gnana Prakash.