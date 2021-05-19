Panel to frame guidelines for 2021-22 academic year

Bengaluru

19 May 2021 23:45 IST

NEP will be top of the agenda: Minister

With the pandemic threatening to throw yet another school year out of gear, the State government on Wednesday announced its decision to form an expert committee to frame guidelines for the 2021-22 academic year.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said the committee will look into issues ranging from ways to engage children, especially those in rural areas and government schools, in academic activities to minimising dropouts. It will also look at alternative teaching modules both online and offline in the backdrop of COVID-19 and teacher training methodology.

It will comprise educationalists, child specialists, health experts, members of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, representatives from top institutions such as Indian Institute of Science and NIMHANS, and members of parents, private and teachers’ associations.

Advertising

Advertising

During a meeting on Wednesday, the Minister instructed officials to work on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the ensuing academic year. “The implementation of NEP in letter and spirit will be top of the agenda during the ensuing academic year,” stated a press release. Department officials have been instructed to ensure that students receive their textbooks within the next two months.

For the benefit of PU students and to engage them in online mode of education, study material will be made available on the Diksha portal launched by the Union government. For students of classes 1 to 10, textbooks, workbooks and other material have been made available on the portal.

Mr. Kumar said the government is contemplating providing compensation to families of teachers who succumbed to COVID-19 under Teachers’ Welfare Fund. A proposal will be sent to the Health Department to consider teachers as COVID-19 warriors and vaccinate them prior to the beginning of the academic year.

Mr. Kumar also instructed department officials to expedite the process of transfers immediately after the lockdown.