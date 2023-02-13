ADVERTISEMENT

Panel to be formed to study backwardness of taluks: Govt.

February 13, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of creation of new taluks in the past few years, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that a new committee will be formed to study the backwardness of areas/taluks in the State.

During the Question Hour, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri intervened and enquired about the government’s decision on formation of the new committee for study of the backward areas or taluks as the D.M. Nanjundappa committee provided a report two decades ago on the backwardness of taluks.

In his reply, Mr. Madhuswamy said several new taluks have been carved out from the existing taluks and some taluks have received industries and irrigation facilities. However, to evaluate the existing facilities in some taluks, the government has decided to form a new committee to study the backwardness of areas/taluks, the Minister said.

