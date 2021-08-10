Karnataka

Panel to be appointed to draft Kannada Book Policy

A new committee will be appointed to frame a new book policy, taking into account new media platforms for the holistic development of the Kannada book industry, Kannada Book Authority chairman M.N. Nandish Hanche said.

According to a release, addressing a preliminary meeting of panel members for the drafting of Kannada Book Policy on Tuesday, he said e-books, audiobooks, and Internet book publishing have changed the nature of the industry. This makes it imperative to caste the policy in a new mould, he said. The chief adviser will be critic Narahalli Balasubramanya and writer Vasudhendra will be one of the members.


