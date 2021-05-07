Panel suggestion to make hospital beds available to needy

In order to make beds in hospitals available to the needy, the Treatment Protocol Committee has suggested to the authorities to take stricter measures to shift 30 to 40% of the bed occupants who are non-serious to COVID care centres (CCC) or step-down hospitals.

Deputy Chief Minister and head of the COVID-19 task force C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday said patients whose conditions improve and become stable after the initial days of treatment need not continue to stay in hospital for 14 days or more.

Normally, the condition of the infected becomes stable after four or five days of treatment and then they should be shifted to CCCs or step-down hospitals. This would be applicable for patients both in government and private hospitals, he said.

He said more number of infected were getting admitted to hospitals even when it was not necessary, and added, the committee had decided to put a check on this also.

Hospitalisation was necessary only for those whose oxygen saturation dips below 90. For others with mild symptoms, he said, fever clinics would be augmented.

The supply of anti-viral drug Remdesivir for the State would be increased to 37,000 vials per day starting from May 11, Dr. Narayan said.

The Union government had increased the allotment of Remdesivir for the State to 2,62,000 doses for a period of seven days, he said.