Panel submits report on incident involving misuse of 6,077 quintals of rice in Shahapur

December 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Yadgir

A panel headed by Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division Hampanna Sajjan, to conduct enquiry on misuse of 6,077 quintals of rice worth of ₹2 crore stored to distribute through the public distribution system, from Taluk Agriculture Produce Cooperative and Marketing Society (TAPCMS) godown in Shahapur a few days back submitted its report to the Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies on Friday, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela said.

The huge quantum of rice was found to be misused during an inspection conducted by the Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies and Shahapur Tahsildar. A case was registered against Shivappa Mallappa Surpur, Shivaraj Gundappa Halagera, the Administrative Committee of TAPCMS in Shahapur police station on November 25..

Thereafter, the Deputy Commissioner constituted a four member panel headed by Mr. Sajjan to conduct the enquiry on November 26 as per the direction by Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies and the panel has now submitted its report.

Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha said, “The enquiry is on. We will comment after its completion.”

Considering the seriousness of the issue, farmers’ organisations demanded a thorough enquiry citing that many influential persons are suspected to be involved in the incident.

Channappa Anegundi and S.M. Sagar, president and secretary of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, submitted a memorandum to the authorities to arrest the accused immediately.

Manikreddy Kurkundi, a youth leader, demanded that the case be handed over to CID for inquiry. He wrote this on his Facebook account and tagged the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Minister of Food and Civil Supplies.