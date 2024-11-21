Panel set up to examine whether holding kambala near Pilikula biological park disturbs animals, State tells Karnataka High Court

A committee, comprising the deputy director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru and three others, has been set up to examine whether there will be any adverse impact on animals in holding kambala near the Pilikula biological park in Mangaluru, the State government told the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday.

State Advocate General K. Shashi Kiran Shetty made this submission before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind during the hearing of a PIL petition, in which the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, has complained that holding kambala close to the park would affect animals in the biological park.

The A-G told the Bench that the committee include an officer from the State Animal Husbandry Department, an expert from the National Institute of Technology- Karnataka, Suratkal, and an officer of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The panel will submit its report to the court, the A-G said.

The petitioner had pointed out to the court a letter, written by the director of the park, to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner stating that holding kambala close to the park would disturb the animals.

Further hearing on the petition has been adjourned till December 3.