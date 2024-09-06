GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panel set up to analyse potential for asset monetisation

Published - September 06, 2024 08:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has set up an expert committee for analysing the potential for asset monetisation, particularly land in and around Bengaluru, for generating revenue to the State exchequer.

The committee is headed by K.P. Krishnan, retired IAS officer. Members of the panel are Najib Shah, former chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, H. Shashidhar, retired IAS officer, and Krishnaraju, professor, ISEC, Bengaluru, and Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department (secretary of the panel). The term of the committee is one year, said a notification issued by the government.

The committee will provide a roadmap for asset monetisation and its transparent and timely implementation. This would aid in further mobilisation of non-tax revenues.

The proposal for setting up the panel was announced in the State Budget for 2024-25.

The government is actively proposing to monetise at least 25,000 acres of land in and around Bengaluru to raise resources. The monetisation of land is among the measures suggested by consultancy major Boston Consulting Group (BCG). BCG is the consulting partner for the government for Invest Karnataka.

The government has preliminarily identified land parcels for monetisation in Hoskote and in Bidadi where townships are proposed. These land parcels come under the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA). Land parcels that come under the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) are also under consideration for monetisation, sources said.

