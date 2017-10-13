Panel report on lakes’ encroachment ready: Koliwad

K.B. Koliwad, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and chairman of the committee on encroachments of city lakes, on Friday said the panel’s report is ready and will be tabled in the Belagavi session of the State legislature starting from November 13.
He told reporters here that copies of the report were printed and the report would be tabled in the House in Bengaluru itself if a special session of the legislature to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind is extended by a day or two. Mr. Kovind would address both Houses of the State Legislature on October 25 in Bengaluru to mark the 60th year of the Vidhana Soudha.
The report is expected to highlight encroachment of lakes by builders, and educational institutions in the City.
BJP MLA and member of the Committee S. Suresh Kumar resigned from the committee without citing reasons, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor