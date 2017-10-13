Panel report on lakes’ encroachment ready: Koliwad

K.B. Koliwad, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and chairman of the committee on encroachments of city lakes, on Friday said the panel’s report is ready and will be tabled in the Belagavi session of the State legislature starting from November 13.

He told reporters here that copies of the report were printed and the report would be tabled in the House in Bengaluru itself if a special session of the legislature to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind is extended by a day or two. Mr. Kovind would address both Houses of the State Legislature on October 25 in Bengaluru to mark the 60th year of the Vidhana Soudha.

The report is expected to highlight encroachment of lakes by builders, and educational institutions in the City.

BJP MLA and member of the Committee S. Suresh Kumar resigned from the committee without citing reasons, he said.