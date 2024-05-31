Panel formed to probe contractor’s death in Davangere

A day after Davangere-based contractor P.S. Goudar, 48, was found dead over the alleged non-payment of bills for works he executed at Santebennur in Channagiri taluk, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Priyank Kharge on Friday directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the RDPR Department to form a committee of senior officers to probe the case.

Mr. Kharge said on X: “I have instructed ACS RDPR to form a committee of senior officers to enquire and submit a report on these allegations on Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL). KRIDL is an engineering corporation and sub-contracting is not encouraged”.

In a note left behind, which has embarrassed the State government, Mr. Goudar alleged that his elder brother G.S. Nagaraj, younger brother Goudar Sreenivas, and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited, Davangere, were responsible for his death. A family dispute is also said to be a factor, according to reports.

The contractor’s death has come at a time when the BJP and the JD(S) have stepped up their demand for the resignation of Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra, after the alleged diversion of funds of the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

A few days ago, P. Chandrashekaran, Accounts Superintendent at the corporation, was found dead following the alleged fraud in the diversion of funds. In a note, he blamed senior officials of the corporation and Union Bank of India officials for his death.

The contractor’s death will give another handle to the Opposition BJP and the JD(S).