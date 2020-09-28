Karnataka

Panel for improving Assembly proceedings

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.  

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday said a rules committee would be formed to look into the ways and means of improving proceedings of the House.

He told reporters in Bengaluru that even the general public could submit their suggestions to the proposed committee. Mr. Kageri said that 36 of the total 37 Bills, which were taken up for consideration in the just concluded legislature session, had been adopted by the House.

A total of 36 members had not attended the session due to COVID-19 infection and other reasons, he said.

