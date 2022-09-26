Panel finalises three names for VTU V-C

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 26, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The search committee appointed to look for a new Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has short-listed names of three people, including Anand S. Deshpande, VTU Registrar (Academic).

The others are Gopal Mugeraya, Director, National Institute of Technology-Goa, and S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University.

Dr. Deshpande has served as principal and professor of mechanical engineering in Gogte Institute of Technology in Belaglavi earlier. He has been serving as VTU Registrar for the last few years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mugeraya has served as Director NIT-Agartala and professor of bio-chemical engineering in NIT-Karnataka for three decades.

Dr. Vidyashankar has served as professor of mechanical engineering in Bangalore Institute of Technology before his appointment as KSOU Vice-Chancellor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The search committee of four persons has submitted its recommendation to the office of the Governor and Chancellor. The Governor is expected to announce the appointment in two-three days, a university officer said.

The search committee members were Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, M.S. Shivakumar, former Vice-Chancellor of CMR university, Kripa Shanker, former Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Technical University, and Jitendra Nayak, architect and Executive Director of Sujirkars Group, a Hubballi-based business house.

The term of Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa ends this month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app