Panel finalises three names for VTU V-C

The search committee appointed to look for a new Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has short-listed names of three people, including Anand S. Deshpande, VTU Registrar (Academic).

The others are Gopal Mugeraya, Director, National Institute of Technology-Goa, and S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University.

Dr. Deshpande has served as principal and professor of mechanical engineering in Gogte Institute of Technology in Belaglavi earlier. He has been serving as VTU Registrar for the last few years.

Dr. Mugeraya has served as Director NIT-Agartala and professor of bio-chemical engineering in NIT-Karnataka for three decades.

Dr. Vidyashankar has served as professor of mechanical engineering in Bangalore Institute of Technology before his appointment as KSOU Vice-Chancellor.

The search committee of four persons has submitted its recommendation to the office of the Governor and Chancellor. The Governor is expected to announce the appointment in two-three days, a university officer said.

The search committee members were Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, M.S. Shivakumar, former Vice-Chancellor of CMR university, Kripa Shanker, former Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Technical University, and Jitendra Nayak, architect and Executive Director of Sujirkars Group, a Hubballi-based business house.

The term of Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa ends this month.