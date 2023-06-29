ADVERTISEMENT

Pandit Venkatesh Kumar to be felicitated on his 70th birthday

June 29, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, Hindustani classical musician, will be felicitated at a public function in Dharwad on July 1 on his 70th birthday.

The event is being organised by G.B. Joshi memorial trust and Kshamata organisation at Srujana Dr. Annajirao Sirur auditorium on Karnataka College campus in Dharwad at 4 p.m.

Award-winning film-makers Girish Kasaravalli and P. Sheshadri and musicians Praveen Godakhindi and Rekha Hegde will engage Mr. Kumar in a discussion on his life and art.

Nadada Navaneeta, national award winning Kannada documentary by Mr. Kasaravalli on the life of Mr. Kumar, will be screened.

Mr. Kumar’s disciples Aishwarya Desai and Ayyappayya Halagalimath will present a performance.

Later, dignitaries like Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MLA Aravind Bellad, and others will felicitate the maestro. Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde and HDMC commissioner B. Gopal Krishna, organisers Ramakanth Joshi, Govind Joshi, and others will be present.

