Karnataka

‘Pandemic situation under control’

Minister Jagadish Shettar chairing a meeting of officials in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Hailing the efforts of the district administration and health workers in containing the spread of COVID-19, Minister in-charge of the district Jagadish Shettar said that the COVID-19 situation in Dharwad district is under control when compared to other districts.

Chairing a meeting of district-level officers of various departments here on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar said that over 20,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the district and more than half of these are returnees from other States.

About agricultural activities in the district, Mr. Shettar told the officials to ensure that the sowing operations for the kharif season went on without hassles.

On complaints of poor quality of soya bean seeds being distributed through Raitha Samparka Kendras, he said that the issue will be discussed at the government level and an alternative will be suggested. He directed the officials to complete the construction of houses which had collapsed due to floods in July/August last.

Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said that out of the 20,177 persons tested for COVID-19 in the district, results of 18,825 returned negative. Results of 330 are awaited.

