‘Pandemic-related concessions only on paper’: hospitality sector

December 16, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The hospitality and related sectors dependent on tourism have rued that the government order providing a one-time tax break during the pandemic, has not been implemented by the local authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Friday the Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayana Gowda said that a 50 per cent concession on building and property tax was announced by the government for the year 2020-21 to help cope with the economic downturn due to the pandemic.

But a majority of the stakeholders have been denied the concession on flimsy grounds or they are being made to run from pillar to post for various forms and certificates to be appended with the application. ‘’Finally we are told that applications are time-barred and hence the concessions are being denied’’, said Mr. Gowda.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similarly, there was a three-month refund of fixed charges on electricity consumption for commercial establishments. But none of the members of the association or other stakeholders have received the refund so far and government orders are only on paper, Mr. Gowda added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US