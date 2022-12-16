‘Pandemic-related concessions only on paper’: hospitality sector

December 16, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The hospitality and related sectors dependent on tourism have rued that the government order providing a one-time tax break during the pandemic, has not been implemented by the local authorities.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday the Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayana Gowda said that a 50 per cent concession on building and property tax was announced by the government for the year 2020-21 to help cope with the economic downturn due to the pandemic.

But a majority of the stakeholders have been denied the concession on flimsy grounds or they are being made to run from pillar to post for various forms and certificates to be appended with the application. ‘’Finally we are told that applications are time-barred and hence the concessions are being denied’’, said Mr. Gowda.

Similarly, there was a three-month refund of fixed charges on electricity consumption for commercial establishments. But none of the members of the association or other stakeholders have received the refund so far and government orders are only on paper, Mr. Gowda added.