Pandemic plays muse for writer

Danduga, a Kannada novel by Amaresh Nugadoni, will be released this month

There seems to be no end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic as yet, but it has already made its way to Kannada fiction. Danduga (trouble), a novel by noted Kannada writer Amaresh Nugadoni, set in a small town in North Karnataka during the five-week nationwide lockdown, is all set to be released this month.

“Usually literature handles a subject once we acquire a distance from it in time, which helps us gain a better perspective. But here I was surprising myself, writing a novel on a subject as we were living through it. It was probably a creative response to what we are experiencing. As humankind is experimenting, learning to respond to this pandemic, my novel is also one such experiment,” Dr. Nugadoni told The Hindu. Incidentally, this is Dr. Nugadoni’s first novel to be published. He has mostly written short stories.

The novel explores the various fault lines the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown exposed through three students stuck in a university town away from home during the lockdown. “I have tried to explore the dynamics of the community, government and the private sector during the pandemic,” he said.

The failure of the government to humanely handle the crisis resulting in an unprecedented migration on foot across the country troubled him the most, he said. “The government even privatized COVID-19 care which only fleeced the people. On the other hand, the private sector even got trains to other States cancelled to ensure labour for their projects,” he observed.

“What also intrigued me were these new words, phrases and processes – quarantine, lockdown and seal down,” he said. “The pandemic offers a great prism to observe human response to stress, threat and crises, and I have tried to do exactly that.”

Dr. Nugadoni pointed out that such crises are not unprecedented and earlier it has been the community and the intrinsic tenacity of the human being that has helped overcome such crises. The novel will be available at stores by the end of September.