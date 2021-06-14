Karnataka

Pandemic impact: ₹1 lakh compensation for BPL families

The State government on Monday announced a compensation amount of ₹1 lakh to the below poverty line families that have lost adult members to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters here that the government is aware that many families have been going through trying times or even fallen into bad times following the death of the earning member of the family.

“In the light of many such cases coming to the notice of the government, we have decided to compensate families that have lost an adult member to the pandemic. Each family will be eligible for ₹1 lakh,” the Chief Minister said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 2:11:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pandemic-impact-1-lakh-compensation-for-bpl-families/article34810661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY