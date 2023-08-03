August 03, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite implementation of Kalika Chetarike (Learning Recovery) programme in 2022-23, which was formulated to arrest the learning loss that occurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced school closure, the performance and learning achievement of students remain poor in Karnataka, especially that of high school students.

According to the State Achievement Survey 2022-23 (SAS), which was conducted by the Department of School Education and Literacy recently, high school students lag behind those from primary schools in learning achievements.

Significant decline

Compared to the 2018 SAS, there was a significant decline in learning in the 2022-23 survey report. Learning achievement of Grade 3 and 5 students was relatively good when compared of students of Grade 8, 9 and 10.

The Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSQAAC), which is the affiliate organization of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), conducted SAS under the guidance of Ramachandrana R., Chairman of KSEAB. In addition to knowing the learning quality of school children in Karnataka, the basic facilities of schools, teacher qualification, midday meals programme, teaching and learning environment, learning quality, the KSQAAC has conducted this SAS survey to devise necessary measures for improvement of the education system.

The KSQAAC conducted this survey for students of Grade 3, 5, 8, 9 and 10 of government-run primary, higher primary and high schools in Karnataka. Interestingly, there was no significant differences in learning achievement between Kannada and English medium students.

KSQAAC identified 2,618 primary schools and 694 high schools. They selected 33,573 students from Grade 3, 35,645 students from Grade 5, 40,122 from Grade 8, 52,992 from Grade 9 and 49,511 students from Grade 10 for a written test. Pre-printed customised OMR sheets with QR code were given for tests in Kannada, English, Hindi, English, mathematics, environmental studies, science and social science subjects.

Achievements by grade, gender

In grade-wise achievement, primary school students performance is better than high school students. Grade 3 students achieved 83% of result and Grade 5 achieved 71%. But Grade 8 got 51%, Grade 9 got 50%, and Grade 10 got 54% result.

As always, girls performed better than boys. In this section too, primary school children’s achievement was better than that of high schools students. Grade 3 girls got 84%, and boys 82% results. In Grade 5, girls got 73%, and boys 69%. In Grade 8, girls achieved 52%, and the boys 49%. In Grade 9 girls got 51%, and boys 48%. As many of 56% of girls and 53% of boys did well in Grade 10.

Subject-wise achievement

When specific subjects are considered, Grade 3 students performed better in language than in mathematics. Grade 5 students did better in English, mathematics and environmental studies. Learning achievement in first language Kannada was low. The report recommends more programmes for learning Kannada as first language for Grade 5 students.

In mathematics and science, Grade 8 and 9 students achievement is less than 50%, and improvement measures are needed, noted the report.

High school students weak in maths

Learning in high school was particularly poor in mathematics and science. In maths, Grade 8 students got 45% results, Grade 9 students got 39% and Grade 10 students achieved 54%. In science, Grade 8 and 10 students secured 43%, and Grade 9 students got 42% results.

Ramachandran. R., Chairman of KSEAB, said, “National Achievement Survey and Foundational Learning Study have been conducted at the national level to identify changes in student learning post-Covid. It was found that students’ progress in learning has declined. After the national level surveys, SAS did a survey in selected government schools. According to the results of the survey, there is a need for improvements in the learning of students. District and taluk level officials, head teachers and teachers should take necessary measures.”

Cauvery B.B., Commissioner for Public Instruction, told The Hindu, “The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the education sector in a large way, and it will take time to improve. Even if the results are poor, there is scope for improvement. All of us will have to put in a lot of effort.”

