Panchayat Raj Bill passed

The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in the Legislative Assembly, which aims to reduce the tenure of presidents and vice-presidents of gram, taluk, and zilla panchayats from five years to 30 months.

Though some BJP members expressed reservation on some of the provisions of the Bill on Tuesday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa stressed on the necessity of passing the Bill since elections are scheduled to be held for gram panchayats in May.