ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat officials approach MGNREGA workers with an appeal to exercise their franchise without fail

April 12, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Yadgir

The officials are creating awareness among the workers about the Lok Sabha elections and the need for voting compulsorily

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Taluk Panchayat officials addressing MGNREGA workers in Arikera (K) village, Surpur taluk of Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district administration, joining hands with the Zilla Panchayat, has taken all possible initiatives to create awareness among Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers about Lok Sabha elections and the need for voting compulsorily.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a team of officials, Executive Officer of Surpur Taluk Panchayat Basavaraj Sajjan visited MGNREGA worksite where workers are engaged in removing silt from a canal in Arikera (K) village, Surpur taluk of Yadgir district.

The officers told the workers that people are given ample power under the Constitution to elect their representatives to protect their rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, you have to without fail vote for candidates whom you trust and contribute to efforts to protect the values of the Constitution and strengthen nation-building,” they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sajjan also inspected the attendance register of the workers and said that daily wages are being revised to ₹349 from ₹316 a day.

Durgashree, Shivayogi Hiremath and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US