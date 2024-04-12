GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Panchayat officials approach MGNREGA workers with an appeal to exercise their franchise without fail

The officials are creating awareness among the workers about the Lok Sabha elections and the need for voting compulsorily

April 12, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
A team of Taluk Panchayat officials addressing MGNREGA workers in Arikera (K) village, Surpur taluk of Yadgir district.

A team of Taluk Panchayat officials addressing MGNREGA workers in Arikera (K) village, Surpur taluk of Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district administration, joining hands with the Zilla Panchayat, has taken all possible initiatives to create awareness among Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers about Lok Sabha elections and the need for voting compulsorily.

With a team of officials, Executive Officer of Surpur Taluk Panchayat Basavaraj Sajjan visited MGNREGA worksite where workers are engaged in removing silt from a canal in Arikera (K) village, Surpur taluk of Yadgir district.

The officers told the workers that people are given ample power under the Constitution to elect their representatives to protect their rights.

“Therefore, you have to without fail vote for candidates whom you trust and contribute to efforts to protect the values of the Constitution and strengthen nation-building,” they added.

Mr. Sajjan also inspected the attendance register of the workers and said that daily wages are being revised to ₹349 from ₹316 a day.

Durgashree, Shivayogi Hiremath and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.