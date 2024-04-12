Panchayat officials approach MGNREGA workers with an appeal to exercise their franchise without fail

April 12, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Yadgir

The district administration, joining hands with the Zilla Panchayat, has taken all possible initiatives to create awareness among Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers about Lok Sabha elections and the need for voting compulsorily.

With a team of officials, Executive Officer of Surpur Taluk Panchayat Basavaraj Sajjan visited MGNREGA worksite where workers are engaged in removing silt from a canal in Arikera (K) village, Surpur taluk of Yadgir district.

The officers told the workers that people are given ample power under the Constitution to elect their representatives to protect their rights.

“Therefore, you have to without fail vote for candidates whom you trust and contribute to efforts to protect the values of the Constitution and strengthen nation-building,” they added.

Mr. Sajjan also inspected the attendance register of the workers and said that daily wages are being revised to ₹349 from ₹316 a day.

Durgashree, Shivayogi Hiremath and others were present.