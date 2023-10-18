HamberMenu
Panchayat member booked for threatening PDO in Vijayapura

October 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayapura District Police have registered a case against a gram panchayat member Zakir Maniyar on the charge of threatening a panchayat development officer (PDO) in Devar Nimbargi village near Chadchan in Vijayapura district on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the police, PDO Vishwanath Rathod has said that the panchayat member and his followers harassed him and forced him to do some illegal work.

A video of the incident in which Maniyar is seen and heard threatening the officer has been widely circulated on social media.

