Panchayat institutions owe ₹9,000 crore as power dues to Escoms

February 14, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Panchayat Raj institutions across Karnataka together owe about ₹9,000 crore as power dues to energy supply companies.

This was disclosed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Participating in a debate on the functioning of the panchayat raj institutions, the Minister said efforts are on to use renewable energy sources to reduce the power bill. “Currently, ₹9,000 crore remain as power dues to Escoms,” he said.

He said that normally once in five to six years, Escoms and the RDPR Department arrive at a final settlement, which is a burden on all. “This is a legacy issue and we are trying to solve it. We will try solar energy to power street lights as a pilot project to reduce the energy bill,” he said.

In a bid to reduce official intervention in gram panchayat functions, he said that a handbook detailing duties and responsibilities of gram panchayat president, members, and employees would be brought out. “The handbook will be lay down a framework. It will be ready and sent to all gram panchayats in the State in one month,” he said.

Asset mapping

Mr. Kharge also said that panchayat institutions are expected to see increased revenue collection this year as asset mapping has already yielded ₹700 crore more than last year. “Asset mapping has identified installation in panchayat limits and provision of POS machine has improved tax collection.”

