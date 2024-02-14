GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayat institutions owe ₹9,000 crore as power dues to Escoms

February 14, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Panchayat Raj institutions across Karnataka together owe about ₹9,000 crore as power dues to energy supply companies.

This was disclosed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Participating in a debate on the functioning of the panchayat raj institutions, the Minister said efforts are on to use renewable energy sources to reduce the power bill. “Currently, ₹9,000 crore remain as power dues to Escoms,” he said.

He said that normally once in five to six years, Escoms and the RDPR Department arrive at a final settlement, which is a burden on all. “This is a legacy issue and we are trying to solve it. We will try solar energy to power street lights as a pilot project to reduce the energy bill,” he said.

In a bid to reduce official intervention in gram panchayat functions, he said that a handbook detailing duties and responsibilities of gram panchayat president, members, and employees would be brought out. “The handbook will be lay down a framework. It will be ready and sent to all gram panchayats in the State in one month,” he said.

Asset mapping

Mr. Kharge also said that panchayat institutions are expected to see increased revenue collection this year as asset mapping has already yielded ₹700 crore more than last year. “Asset mapping has identified installation in panchayat limits and provision of POS machine has improved tax collection.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.