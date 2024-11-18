Panchayat Development Officer exam: Candidates in Raichur and Kalaburagi stage protest, seek re-examination

Tension prevailed outside a government degree college at Sindhanur town in Raichur district on Sunday, after hundreds of candidates staged a protest alleging that a Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination was conducted after violating norms and demanded that it be conducted again.

The KPSC conducted the examination to fill 97 Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) posts for Kalyana Karnataka. On Sunday, the morning paper was general knowledge which was scheduled between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

Road blocked

Blocking the Sindhanur-Kushtagi main road for hours, the protesters alleged that the question papers were not given on time and that the bundle of question papers was unsealed when it was brought inside the examination block. Therefore, there is a suspicion of the questions being leaked, they claimed.

Officers visit

After receiving information, Basanagouda Badarli, MLC, Deputy Superintendent of Police Balappa Talawar, and Sindhanur tahsildar Arun Kumar Desai came there and tried to pacify the protesters. But they continued to protest till 4 p.m., demanding a re-examination.

Allegations denied

Denying allegations of the questions being leaked, Mr. Desai said that the packets of question papers were distributed to all 35 blocks properly. But, owing to confusion by a supervisor while distributing the packets, a booklet pertaining to one block was distributed to another block. It was immediately recollected and distributed to the actual block.

He also denied the allegation that the papers were not distributed on time and said that CCTV camera footage had confirmed this. The authorities have prepared a detailed report to be sent to the KPSC for further action, he said.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kalaburagi city, as candidates expressed anger over the late supply of question papers in some examination centres and even resorted to a protest. Some andidates boycotted the exam, alleging that the question paper was leaked. The candidates alleged that a seal on the envelope with question papers was tampered with and opened before the scheduled time.

Some aspirants burst into tears, stating that multiple instances of irregularities while conducting recruitment examinations to various posts had a significant impact on students’ careers.