Pancharatna Rathayatra programmes to continue till April 10: HDK

The Pancharatna Ratha yatra programmes of the JD (S) will continue till April 10, said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, he said he will be starting a tour of the constituencies in Bengaluru from March 28.

He said will be start with Yeshwanthpur before visiting six others constituencies in Bengaluru including Govindarajanagar, Basavanagudi and Yelahanka.

Mr. Kumaraswamy will be visiting Kollegal on April 3 and Hanur on April 4 and 5 before proceeding to Gundlupet and H.D. Kote. The JD (S) leader said he will also visit about 60 to 70 villages in Periyapatna on April 6 before visiting K.R. Nagar on April 7. His visit to K.R. Nagar will also include a Grama Vastavya or village stay. He is scheduled to visit parts of Chitradurga also.

‘BJP publicity at tax-payers’ expense’

Mr. Kumaraswamy took serious exception to the “wastage of tax-payers’ money for BJP’s publicity” in the programmes organised by the State government in various parts of the State on the pretext of distributing benefits to the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

The government officials are directed to bring the beneficiaries of all government programmes in buses to the programmes organised in different parts of the State. “It is the tax-payers money that is spent at these programmes, where the BJP’s flags are flying and the leaders will be displaying the party’s symbols”, he said.

The State government is also going on a foundation-stone laying spree, he added.

‘Fomenting trouble’

Mr. Kumaraswamy has also accused the BJP of fomenting communal trouble by scrapping reservation for Muslims in the 2B category.

He said the changes to the reservation policy had been brought in to take forward the BJP’s “divide and rule” policy.

The BJP is hoping that the Muslims take to the streets and set up a confrontationist approach, which will help the saffron party reap electoral dividends by winning votes of Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

Thankfully, the Muslims have not taken to the streets. ‘I will advise them that the issue should be fought legally and not on the streets”, the JD (S) leader said.