Pancharatna Ratha Yatra: HDK gets grand welcome at Sedam town

January 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy received a mammoth crowd during the Pancharatna Ratha Yatra at Sedam town in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

Thousands of party workers and supporters danced to folk tunes, and thumped drums with enthusiasm. A 20-feet-long marigold garland was brought in a huge truck to welcome Mr. Kumaraswamy at the entrance of Sedam town.

Addressing presspersons in Sulepeth village, he said the party would organise ‘Raitha Sankranti’ programme on January 16 and would also launch ‘Raitha Chaitanya’ to uplift the farming sector.

“On January 16, I will hold a videoconference and interact with farmers from more than 50 Assembly constituencies. My main objective is to find a permanent solution to the problems faced by farmers,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

During the yatra, Mr. Kumaraswamy unveiled a statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Chimanchod village of Chincholi taluk.

He alleged that the BJP government had failed on all fronts to develop the region. The name ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ remained only on paper and development of this backward region remained a distant dream. he added.

Listing out the welfare programmes that the JD(S) has planned if elected to power, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party would introduce monthly pension of ₹5,000 to all attaining 65 years, and ₹2,500 for differently-abled persons.

He also ensured that all the long-pending irrigation projects would be completed on priority basis. He appealed to people to give JD(S) a chance to form an independent government in the State for a full-year term.

MLA Bandeppa Kashempur and JD(S) aspirants Balraj Guttedar and Sanjeevan Yakapur were present.