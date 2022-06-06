Panchamashalis set June 27 as deadline to grant 2A reservation tag

They threaten to lay siege to CM’s residence in Shiggaon if their demand is not met by then

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State seems to be under pressure from the Veerashaiva-Lingayats — among the party’s biggest supporters — over the vexed reservation issue.

Coming close on the heels of the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha urging the government to recommend to the Centre for inclusion of the community in the Central OBC list, the Panchamashali sect of the community has increased pressure on the government to include the sub-sect in the State’s OBC Category 2A.

On Monday, seer of Koodalasangama Lingayat Panchamashali Mahapeetha Sri Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami threatened to lay siege to the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Shiggaon in Haveri district if the government does not decide on the Panchamashali’s demand to include them in 2A category before June 27. “Despite promising 2A status to the community multiple times, the government has failed to meet the demand. We will lay siege to CM’s residence if the government does not make its stand clear before June 27. Similar agitation will be launched across the State,” the seer told presspersons here.

He said: “We are compelled to intensify our agitation as Mr. Bommai is also going the way of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who had promised to meet our demand but failed to do so. The Chief Minister had promised to meet the demand in this Budget, but did not do so.” He said: “The Chief Minister should not test our patience. We have been holding peaceful agitation till now. We will gather about 25,000 to 30,000 people at Shiggaon.”

Meanwhile, a delegation of Panchamashali leaders also met Mr. Bommai on Monday and handed over a memorandum, reiterating their demand, and referred to the past movements by the community members and promises made during the last two years that has not fructified. The memorandum urged the Chief Minister to call them for a final meeting to discuss the issue. “You are not responding to our demands after you became the Chief Minister and not respecting the community in the last two months. The community members are unhappy that promises have not been kept,” the memorandum said.

It also urged the Chief Minister to convene meetings with leaders of Halumatha (Kurubas), Valmikis, and other sub-sects of Lingayats that have been holding movements over reservation issues.