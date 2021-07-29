Panchamashali seer reminds Bommai of quota deadline

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami

HUBBALLI

29 July 2021 02:02 IST

Basavaraj Bommai, then Home Minister, was part of a ministerial delegation that met the Panchamashali community protesters who were demanding reservation under 2A category earlier this year, and assured that a decision would be taken by September-end.

“Now that Mr. Bommai is the Chief Minister, we hope that a decision is taken before the September deadline. If not, then the community will resume its indefinite agitation from October 1,” said Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Lingayat Panchamashali Peetha of Kudalasangama.

The community had pushed for a man from their subsect to be appointed to the Chief Minister’s post. However, they find some consolation in a Lingayat (Mr. Bommai is from Sadar subsect) being sworn in as the Chief Minister, replacing B.S. Yediyurappa. Names of two leaders from Panchamashali subsect — Murugesh Nirani and Arvind Bellad — were also doing the rounds as probables.

“But we are happy that Mr. Bommai, a Lingayat, has been chosen. Mr. Bommai was one among the Cabinet Ministers of the BJP government who extended support and cooperation to the mega Panchamasali padayatra to Bengaluru to demand 2A reservation. We welcome his appointment as Chief Minister,” he said. The seer said the Panchamashali community was still hopeful that a suitable political representation would be given.

“Through the Panchamashali padayatra the whole country has seen the strength of the community. We are hopeful that the BJP leadership will consider the significance of the community’s support in the government formation,” the seer said.