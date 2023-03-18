Panchamashali seer meets JD(S) leaders

March 18, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, honorary president of the Panchamasali reservation agitation committee that is demanding reclassification of the Lingayat sub-caste as 2-A, met JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday.

The committee had set March 15 as the deadline for the government to concede to their demand. The Karnataka Backward Classes Commission has announced that its final report on the issue of reclassification, based on which the government will have to take a final call on the demand of Panchamasalis and other communities, is unlikely to be ready soon. The community is also mulling over fielding 52 Independent candidates in the coming Assembly polls.