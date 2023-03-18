ADVERTISEMENT

Panchamashali seer meets JD(S) leaders

March 18, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda with Panchamasali seer Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, honorary president of the Panchamasali reservation agitation committee that is demanding reclassification of the Lingayat sub-caste as 2-A, met JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday.

The committee had set March 15 as the deadline for the government to concede to their demand. The Karnataka Backward Classes Commission has announced that its final report on the issue of reclassification, based on which the government will have to take a final call on the demand of Panchamasalis and other communities, is unlikely to be ready soon. The community is also mulling over fielding 52 Independent candidates in the coming Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US