ADVERTISEMENT

Panchamasalis to start letter writing campaign to bring pressure on govt.

Published - July 11, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Panchamasali community will start a letter writing campaign to bring pressure to bear on the State government to re-categorise their community as OBC 2A.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday that the community members from across the State will participate in the movement.

He was speaking after meeting Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar at her residence in Belagavi.

The seer said that the legislators from the community will raise the demand in the Assembly monsoon session. He said that he will appeal to other leaders, including MPs and MLCs, to raise the issue wherever possible.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Community members, Member of Legislative Council Channaraj Hattiholi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US