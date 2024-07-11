Panchamasalis to start letter writing campaign to bring pressure on govt.

Members of the Panchamasali community will start a letter writing campaign to bring pressure to bear on the State government to re-categorise their community as OBC 2A.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday that the community members from across the State will participate in the movement.

He was speaking after meeting Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar at her residence in Belagavi.

The seer said that the legislators from the community will raise the demand in the Assembly monsoon session. He said that he will appeal to other leaders, including MPs and MLCs, to raise the issue wherever possible.

Community members, Member of Legislative Council Channaraj Hattiholi and others were present.

