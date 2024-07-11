GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchamasalis to start letter writing campaign to bring pressure on govt.

Published - July 11, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Panchamasali community will start a letter writing campaign to bring pressure to bear on the State government to re-categorise their community as OBC 2A.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday that the community members from across the State will participate in the movement.

He was speaking after meeting Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar at her residence in Belagavi.

The seer said that the legislators from the community will raise the demand in the Assembly monsoon session. He said that he will appeal to other leaders, including MPs and MLCs, to raise the issue wherever possible.

Community members, Member of Legislative Council Channaraj Hattiholi and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.