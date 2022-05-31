Panchamasalis to stage dharna in Shiggaon

They take exception to the delay in including the community under 2A category

Taking exception to the delay in including Lingayat Panchamasali community under 2A category of Other Backward Classes and demanding early inclusion, members of the community have planned to stage a dharna in front of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in Shiggaon on June 27.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, he said: “Panchamasali community has trust in the Chief Minister’s assurance. However, he is engaged in such acts that may lead to him losing it.”

“The Chief Minister should clarify his stand on getting 2A reservation for the community,” he added.

The swami said that members of the Panchamasali community among the electorate in Shiggaon constituency have communicated that the Chief Minister is not trustworthy but still the community believed him.

“During Rani Chennamma Jayanti, you (Chief Minister) shed tears and had said: You have given us bread, we will not desert you. But now why is it not possible to give us reservation? First, try to wipe the tears of the poor children of the community,” he said.

The seer also requested the Chief Minister not to back track on his assurance by listening to vested interests.