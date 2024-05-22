Panchamasalis to hold ‘Sankalpa Sabhe’ at Ulavi

The Lingayat Panchamasali community is all set to resume its fight for inclusion under 2A category of Backward Classes by holding a ‘Sankalpa Sabhe’ at Ulavi in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, seer of Lingayat Panchamasli Peetha at Koodalasangama Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that as the poll code of conduct was announced, they had suspended the agitation, which would now resume through the meeting at Ulavi.

The seer said that irrespective of the government, Panchamasalis had continued their agitation seeking fulfilment of their demand.

“While the BJP was in power we had launched the agitation for inclusion under 2A category and after the Congress came to power, we had staged a protest in 12 districts. Now during Thursday’s meeting, we will chalk out the next course of action and plan to hold agitation in the remaining 18 districts,” he said.

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that the ‘Sankalpa Sabhe’ (meeting to make a resolve) would begin at 3 p.m. in Ulavi. On Friday, there would be a mass puja of ‘Ishtalinga’.

“During the two-day meeting, suggestions from various quarters of the community would be taken. After the poll code of conduct ends, another meeting will be held at Male Mahadeshwar Betta inviting MLAs and MPs from the community,” he said.

The seer said that he would urge all legislators from the Panchamasali community to raise the issue of reservation under 2A category at appropriate forums. So far, the agitation had been peaceful and during the meeting a decision would be taken on changing the nature of protest in the coming days, he added.

