Panchamasalis threaten to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 21, 2022 21:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

At a meeting of Panchamasali leaders in Hukkeri on Friday, it was resolved that the community members would lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on December 12.

Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami of Panchamasali Peetha read out the resolutions that were passed by voice vote.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We will not only organise a mega rally in Bengaluru to demand reservation but also lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha. All the legislators of the Panchamasali community who belong to various parties will bring pressure on the government to recategorise our community,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Belgaum
Reservation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app