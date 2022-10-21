Karnataka

Panchamasalis threaten to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha

At a meeting of Panchamasali leaders in Hukkeri on Friday, it was resolved that the community members would lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on December 12.

Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami of Panchamasali Peetha read out the resolutions that were passed by voice vote.

“We will not only organise a mega rally in Bengaluru to demand reservation but also lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha. All the legislators of the Panchamasali community who belong to various parties will bring pressure on the government to recategorise our community,” he said.


