Panchamasalis take out protest rally, set deadline for CM to act

December 13, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee took out a protest rally from Rani Channamma Circle in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Ministers and community leaders Shivanand Patil and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Vijayanand Kashappannavar were among those who participated.

They set a deadline of one week for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the issue.

“The Chief Minister has asked us for a week’s time to resolve the issue. At a meeting of community leaders in the Suvarna Soudha on Tuesday, he said that he will seek the Law Department’s opinion and try to resolve the issue within the framework of the law. I think we should do that. We can always renew the agitation if the Chief Minister does not keep his word,” Ms. Hebbalkar said.

“We are not stopping our peaceful agitation. This is just a temporary halt to help the government study the legal implications of the matter. We are also not planning to snatch someone else’s share of the reservation quota. We want our justified share, that is all,” she said.

