Panchamasalis plan to stage protest in Belagavi tomorrow

December 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Upset over the lack of proper response from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah towards the demand of the Panchamasali community for inclusion under 2A category and recommending inclusion of all Lingayat sub-sects under Central OBC list, members of Lingayat Panchamasali community will stage a protest in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha of Koodalasangama Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami said that they are being forced to launch the agitation as the Siddaramaiah-led State government has remained apathetic towards their rightful demands.

The seer said that they will launch a protest march from Rani Chennamma Circle in Belagavi at 10 a.m. and will proceed to the Suvarna Soudha to highlight their demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seer said that they have requested president of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to participate in the agitation and he has agreed to do so.

“Meanwhile, we have appealed to all the MLAs and Ministers to raise our issue in the House which is now in session,” he said.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has made recommendations for including Kuruba community under Scheduled Tribes and Kunchatiga community under OBC.

“We want the Chief Minister to take similar steps to include Panchamasali community under 2A category and recommend for including all sub-sects of Lingayat community under Central OBC list. Mr. Siddaramaiah should take a firm decision. There are still two days remaining for the ongoing Legislature session to conclude. The Chief Minister should hold meeting of legislators from the community and take a decision,” he said.

The seer also made an appeal to members of all sub-sects of Lingayat community to take part in the agitation.

“We plan to stage a demonstration at the statues of Ambedkar, Rayanna and Kittur Chennamma in front of the Suvarna Soudha. We are urging the police to allow us to stage the protest and make suitable security arrangements,” he said and added that if the government fails to take a positive decision, the community members will be forced to show their dissent during the Lok Sabha elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.