Panchamasalis plan rally in Belagavi on December 22

December 12, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

A mega rally will be organised in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on December 22, to demand inclusion of the Panchamasali community in Category 2A of backward classes, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami, head of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee, said in Belagavi on Monday.

He said that the committee planned to gather around 25 lakh people from the community to join the rally. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has promised to bring one lakh people to the rally. He has also promised to donate ₹1 crore to the Panchamasali math, if the government fulfils the demand, the seer said.

To a query, he said that the deadline of December 19 was set by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and not the committee. The committee will remind the Chief Minister of his assurance, he said.

Earlier, the seer addressed a meeting of the committee in which various leaders spoke.

Mr. Yatnal said that successive governments have betrayed the trust of the community but the injustice will not continue in future. “We will fight against it across the State,” he said.

Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar and A.B. Patil and BJP leaders Shashikant Nayak and others were present.

