Panchamasalis ends stir after CM promises decision on quota in six months

In an attempt to put an end to the ongoing agitations for hike in reservation by various communities, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that the government would seek reports from the Karnataka Backward Class Commission and a committee headed by former Upalokauyukta Subhash B Adi in six months and take a decision on increasing the quota for communities.

Following the assurance from Mr Yediyurappa, the Panchamasali leaders ended their ongoing agitation for quota at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister made a statement in the House following senior member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s demand that the government must set a deadline for granting reservation for the Panchamasali community under the 2A for availing benefits of 15% quota in jobs and education in the OBC list. Now, the community is included in the 3B and eligible to avail benefits under the quota of five per cent.

Mr Yatnal said he had accepted Mr Yediyurappa’s assurance and the agitation by the community would be suspended for next six months.

Mr Yatal said he would inform the seer of the Panchamasali community to end the strike launched at the Freedom Park in the City. With the next hour, Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamy, who led the stir, announced ending of the agitation.

Last week, Mr. Yatnal had threatened to launch an indefinite agitation if the government failed to set a deadline for granting reservation for the community under the 2A.