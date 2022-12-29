ADVERTISEMENT

‘Panchamasalis don’t seek political reservation’

December 29, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

Our focus is reservation in education and employment, says seer

Rishikesh Bahadurdesai B 9727

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami

We are not seeking political reservation. Our only focus is reservation in education and employment for the Panchamasali community, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, seer of the Kudal Sangam Panchamasali Peetha said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He told journalists that he had repeated his stand several times in the past. “This is my clear stand. I have said this several times. I have also given it in writing to the government. Our fight is not to protect the interest of politicians. We are agitating for the poor and backward among Panchamasalis,’‘ he said.

The honorary president of the Panchamasali reservation agitation committee said that the committee was not worried about the Public Interest Litigation filed by D.G. Raghavendra, a Bengaluru-based activist, against the reclassification of the community. Our legal experts have gone into that issue and come to the conclusion that we are in no way concerned with us, and we should not be worried. It is an issue before the State government and we are sure it will handle it properly, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US