‘Panchamasalis don’t seek political reservation’

December 29, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

We are not seeking political reservation. Our only focus is reservation in education and employment for the Panchamasali community, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, seer of the Kudal Sangam Panchamasali Peetha said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He told journalists that he had repeated his stand several times in the past. “This is my clear stand. I have said this several times. I have also given it in writing to the government. Our fight is not to protect the interest of politicians. We are agitating for the poor and backward among Panchamasalis,’‘ he said.

The honorary president of the Panchamasali reservation agitation committee said that the committee was not worried about the Public Interest Litigation filed by D.G. Raghavendra, a Bengaluru-based activist, against the reclassification of the community. Our legal experts have gone into that issue and come to the conclusion that we are in no way concerned with us, and we should not be worried. It is an issue before the State government and we are sure it will handle it properly, he said.