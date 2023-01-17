Panchamasalis again setting deadline not good, says Bellad

January 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA and also a leader of Panchamasali community Arvind Bellad has said that as the State government has given in-principle approval on 2A reservation demand for the Panchamasalis, it is not good to again set a deadline on the issue.

Replying to a query during a press conference at his residence in Hubballi on Tuesday evening, Mr. Bellad, however, clarified in the same breath that he did not agree with the statement that the Panchamasali seer leading the protest is indulging in politics.

“I know Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami for long and he is fighting for the cause. And, he is the reason for the government giving in-principle approval for our demand. May be the Chief Minister made that comment after being hurt by the development. But I am sure, the seer is not doing any politics and he is committed to the cause,” Mr. Bellad said.

Mr. Bellad said that he did not agree with the seer continuing the agitation over the issue as the government has already given in-principle approval for according new reservation status under category 2. He said that he has also communicated his disagreement on the issue to the seer.

Regarding the mudslinging between the former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani (both Panchamsali leaders), Mr. Bellad said that such behaviour will result in diversion from the main issue. “The time has come for getting a proper solution. At this juncture, one should not indulge in attacks at the individual level. It also can become a setback for the movement,” he said.

Clarification

On allegations against him that he was anti-Muslim and anti-Dalit, Mr. Bellad clarified that he was not against any community. “In fact, I have taken up the issue of downtrodden sects among Muslim community and along with leaders of the backward sects under the Muslims, I have been pursuing their case for extending assistance for their welfare. The State government is contemplating on creating a corpus for the purpose,” he said.

He said that he is confident of the party high command giving him ticket to seek re-election considering his good work and just like palace politics during the era of kings, there will be politics for seeking party ticket too.

To a query on the dargah on the BRTS corridor, which was cleared recently, he said that the controversy is being created by Congress leaders and in fact, the compensation for the dargah was released by the Congress government.

Mr. Bellad said that because of the active interest taken by officials and various teams and people of the region, the 26th National Youth Festival became a grand success.