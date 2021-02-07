Panchamasali seer welcomes Yediyurappa’s decision to seek report, but padayatra to go on

Hubballi

07 February 2021 01:37 IST

A meeting of community leaders on Feb. 10 to decide the next course of action

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s decision on Friday night to seek a detailed report by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes on the demand for inclusion of Panchamasali (Lingayat) under 2-A category seems to be have pacified the community.

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha at Koodalasangama, who had spoken tough on Friday following Mr. Yediyurappa’s reply on the floor of the House that he cannot take a call on the issue without consulting central leaders, told The Hindu on Saturday that he welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister on referring to the matter to the commission.

“We urge the government to get the report as early as possible and implement the same. But our padayatra will continue,” he said.

On the further course of action, the seer said they had called a meeting of all the Panchamasali leaders on February 10 to discuss the issue. “We have clearly said that all the leaders, including MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and former MLAs, should compulsorily participate in the meeting. We will discuss the development in detail and announce the next course of action on that day,” he said. The meeting is likely to be held in Tumakuru.

Ministers’ statement

On Saturday, two of Mr. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet colleagues representing Panchamasali community, Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani and Minister for Small-Scale Industries, Information and Public Relations C.C. Patil, issued a joint statement in bid to clear the air.

They said the Chief Minister’s reply on the floor of the House that theirs was a national party and decision had to be taken in consultation with the central leaders had been “misinterpreted”. Emphasising that it was their government which had included Panchamasali community in 3-B category earlier, they thanked Mr. Yediyurappa for his decision to seek a report.