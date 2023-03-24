Panchamasali seer to announce decision on Saturday

March 24, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha of Koodalsangama, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, who is leading the agitation for 2A reservation for Panchamasali community, has said that he would announce the community’s decision on the Cabinet decision on according 7% reservation for Lingayats under 2D only after holding the executive committee meeting of the community on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on the 70th day of the agitation of Panchamasalis for 2A reservation on Friday, the seer said that it was a matter of solace that at least now there was some clarity on the issue of reservation.

“Our original demand was inclusion under 2A category and after the State Cabinet decision on 2D category came we had sought clarity on the extent of reservation for the community. After Friday’s cabinet meeting, there is some clarity on the issue. However, I will not announce any decision in a hurry as it involves the interests of crores of community members,” he said.