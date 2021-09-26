Panchamasali seer threatens to intensify stir over quota issue

Community wants government to issue order by October 1

The seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha at Kudalasangama, Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, who is spearheading the Panchamasali movement, announced on Saturday that the community would intensify the agitation for 2A reservation if the State government failed to issue an order before October 1.

Addressing a press conference along with former Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar here on Saturday, the swami said the government had taken six months’ time to decide on the issue, following which the community had suspended the indefinite agitation. “On Friday, Basanagouda Patil R. Yatnal, MLA, had again raised the issue in the the Legislative Assembly. However as there is no clear announcement from the government on the issue, we are forced to take the path of agitation,” he said.

The seer said a mega ceremony was being organised in Davangere on September 30 for honouring all those who had taken part in the agitation for 2A reservation.

CM clarifies

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons at Hubballi Airport, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had already made it clear on the floor of the House that a decision would be taken based on the report of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission. On the warning about the agitation by the seer, the Chief Minister said he was in continuous touch with all those associated with the Panchamasali movement.

The Panchamasali community has been demanding inclusion in the 15% reservation bracket (2A of the Other Backward Classes quota). Presently, it is included in 3B and is eligible to avail benefits under 5% quota.